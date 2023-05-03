2 arrested in connection to recent rash of more than 130 car break-ins, Stockbridge police say

Stockbridge police have arrested two suspects believed to have been involved in a recent rash of thefts, including one where more than 130 vehicles were broken into on Sunday.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jordan Kelley and 20-year-old Tavari Reid on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Clifford Court and Old Atlanta Road around 4:30 a.m. in Stockbridge. When they arrived, officers found Kelley and Reid and determined they had broken into several cars nearby.

Officers said that evidence they discovered at the scene suggests that Kelley and Reid are connected to these recent break-ins across metro Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM reported live from Abbey at Eagles Landing and North Park at Eagles Landing apartments. Channel 2′s Justin Carter saw many cars that were ransacked and had plastic covering broken windows.

Kelley is charged with seven counts of entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and financial transaction card theft.

Reid is charged with seven counts of entering auto, obstruction, giving a false name to law enforcement, and financial transaction card theft.

Police said they are reviewing evidence and working with other law enforcement agencies to determine the additional charges each man will face.

Kelley and Reid were taken to the Henry County Jail.

