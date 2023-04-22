2 arrested in connection to robbery at Miami Valley CTC
Two men have been arrested for their involvement with the thefts at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (CTC) in Englewood back in February..
Bryan James Lewis, age 28, of Lewisburg, and Matthew Foster, age 43, of Dayton were taken into custody Thursday for their involvement in the February 8 break-in at the Miami Valley CTC, Englewood Police said on social media.
News Center 7 previously reported that an arrest warrant was issued for both on March 23 after a Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted them with three felonies; breaking & entering, aggravated theft, and receiving stolen property.
Foster was charged with one additional county of receiving stolen property.
Lewis and Foster allegedly broke into MVCTC on February 8 while the school was undergoing construction and renovation.
“We had officers respond to a burglar alarm at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center at about 2:30 in the morning,” Sergeant Mike Lang of the Englewood Police Department previously told News Center 7.
Following the indictments, arrest warrants were issued for the pair.