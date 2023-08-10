2 arrested in connection with Rowan County home invasion, sheriff’s office says

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Kannapolis, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 13, deputies were called to a home on Eagle Street off North Enochville Avenue for a previous breaking and entering call. At the scene, four residents were found standing on the front porch of the house.

One of the residents showed law enforcement the front door, which had apparently been kicked in.

Inside the home, troopers found a safe that had been shot multiple times, breaking the lock.

One of the victims, who was in the house during the incident, told deputies she was in her bedroom when she heard someone kick in the door and then yelled, “LAPD, get on the ground.” She then told law enforcement that three men came into the house; one of them was armed with a big gun, believed to be a rifle.

The victim went on to say the gun was pointed at her, and she was told to lie down. Deputies learned the suspects then went into her son’s bedroom, where the safe is, broke the lock, and stole everything that was in the safe, including multiple handguns and a lot of cash.

Detectives identified Ramone Dajuan Galarza and Ahmad Obryan Thomas as suspects in the home invasion.

On July 20, both men were arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Galarza was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, safecracking, felony breaking and entering, discharging a weapon in an occupied property, injury to personal property, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $1,092,500 secured bond.

Thomas was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, safecracking, felony breaking and entering, discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, and injury to personal property. He had a $150,000 secured bond.

