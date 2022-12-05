2 arrested in connection to shooting of Carrollton man

Carrollton police said they have arrested two people for their involvement in a shooting over the weekend.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the River Pointe Apartments on 915 Lovvorn Road about gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Tavis Kigwana, who had been shot multiple times.

Police said witnesses were able to describe the suspect’s vehicle as a white Dodge Charger.

Officers located the vehicle driving on Alabama Street and stopped it. The two people in the car, Joshua Isaiah Turner, 18, and Jayden Bolton, 19, were arrested and later charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the incident is drug related.

