Mar. 13—Sheriff's deputies arrested two people Sunday on suspicion of burglarizing a Wofford Heights store.

Kody Brooks and Justice Rycroft hid from deputies who were called to the French Gulch Marina General Store at about 3:51 a.m. Brooks hid under a boat in the marina while Rycroft hid from deputies in a vehicle, a news release from the KCSO said.

Both men were also accused of having 60 grams of suspected meth, the news release added.