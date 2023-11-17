2 arrested in connection to woman’s body found at Golden Gate Park during Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a “suspicious” death in Golden Gate Park on Aug. 13, the San Francisco Police Department said in a news release. Around 7:24 p.m. on the third and final night of the Outside Lands Music Festival, a woman’s body was found outside festival grounds.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old San Francisco resident Kelly Koike. Her body was found inside a duffle bag.

More than three months later, the cause of the woman’s death has not been determined, according to SFPD’s news release. However, a man and a woman were arrested earlier this month in connection to the body being found near Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue.

Alexander Madden, 26, was arrested by SFPD on Nov. 2. He was arrested on a Ramey warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains and conspiracy.

Emilia Beckhusen, 33, was also arrested by SFPD on Nov. 4. She had a Ramey warrant against her for unlawful disposal of human remains and conspiracy.

Despite these arrests being made, SFPD says this remains an open investigation. The department says anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 (847411) and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

