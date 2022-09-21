2 arrested after conning elderly Ga. woman out of money, rare coins worth thousands of dollars

Towns County deputies have arrested two people who are accused of stealing from an elderly neighbor.

Christopher James Plush, 30, who is homeless, was charged with burglary, and three counts of theft by taking.

His accomplice, Devin Barry Lowery, 24 of Ducktown, Tennessee was charged with burglary and theft by taking.

The investigation began when deputies got a tip from a church member, that the victim, Nancy Kelly, of Towns County was being exploited by handy man, Plush and his accomplice, Lowery.

During their investigation, deputies learned that prescription drugs, a handgun, several rare coins, and a huge amount of cash were missing.

Deputies were able to quickly recover the cash, handgun, prescription drugs, along with hundreds of the rare coins with an estimated value in the thousands.

Kelly’s car was also stolen, wrecked and damaged, the release stated.

Kelly and her late husband had collected rare coins for many years.

According to officials, one coin has an estimated value of $23,000. Officials say an expert is needed to determine the value of the coins.

Sheriff Ken Henderson said that “elderly citizens are easy targets for fraud and theft.” Officials want to remind everyone that it is best to know the individual and ask for references when hiring a handyman.

