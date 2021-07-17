2 arrested for conspiracy to attack Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, FBI says

Two men were indicted in connection with conspiracy to attack the Democratic headquarters building in Sacramento, the FBI's San Francisco office announced Thursday. Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland are accused of planning the attack "using incendiary devices," officials said. FBI officials said Copeland was arrested in Sacramento on Wednesday. Rogers was arrested in January and charged in federal court with stockpiling illegal weapons. See more in the video above.

