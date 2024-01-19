2 arrested after crystal meth, firearms found during search

Two people were arrested during a narcotics search in Shelby County.

On Thursday, investigators from the Sidney Shelby Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on 2443 Wapakoneta Avenue, Sidney Police Captain Jerry Tangeman said.

Investigators found a large amount of crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, cash, four handguns, and a rifle.

Tangeman said investigators found out that the handguns had been reported stolen from Piqua.

Two people were found inside the apartment and both were arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Pamela Wood, 67, is charged with one count of drug trafficking.

Holly Cooper, 42, is charged with one count of possession of drugs and one count of possession of criminal tools.

Tangeman said more charges for both individuals are “likely in the near future.”

If you have information about drug activity in Shelby County, contact the Sidney Police Department at (937) 498-8777, Crime Stoppers at (937)492-8477, or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 498-1111.