2 arrested after Detroit police chases end in east side crash, Greektown Casino garage

Apr. 23—Two men were arrested Thursday after leading Detroit officers on chases through the city and they are being investigated in connection with other crimes, police said.

Officers had been investigating a triple shooting reported Saturday and linked a silver car to the incident, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

At about 12:25 p.m., they spotted a Nissan Ultima matching the description near Hayes and State Fair and tried to pull it over but the driver fled, Kirkwood said.

After a tire was damaged, the 48-year-old driver lost control and crashed into a tree near Wayburn and Whittier, she said. He fled on foot but was quickly arrested.

Police learned the Nissan had been reported stolen and are investigating if the man was connected to the weekend shooting as well as a 2020 homicide, Kirkwood said.

Hours later, at about 8 p.m., officers spotted another silver Nissan near Kelly and Moross matching the description of the car authorities tied to the Saturday shooting, Kirkwood said.

The sedan took off, leading officers on a short pursuit until a Michigan State Police helicopter tracked the Nissan, she said.

The car was seen heading to the parking garage at the Greektown Casino downtown; officers found the Nissan empty, Kirkwood said.

"With the assistance of casino personnel, we were able to determine the suspect went into another vehicle" at the site, Kirkwood said.

Officers spotted the suspect inside the other car. He was arrested for fleeing and eluding. His car also was impounded.

Reached Thursday night, John Drake, vice president and general manager of Greektown, did not comment on the incident.

"... We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of our customers and team members," Drake said.

Police were investigating whether the driver arrested was involved in the Saturday shooting as well as a homicide, Kirkwood said. Other details on the cases were not released Thursday.