2 arrested after disorderly conduct toward officers, employees at Dayton Mall

Two women were taken into custody after allegedly acting disorderly toward mall employees and police at the Dayton Mall Saturday.

Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall to reports of two women cursing and acting disorderly toward employees.

The women were identified by police as Roga’nae Newman and Monique Littlejohn.

When officers arrived on scene Newman continued to yell profanities at them and failed to follow officers’ instructions, police said.

She was taken into custody.

Littlejohn was found to have a warrant for her arrest through Huber Heights and was also taken into custody.

Both were booked into Montgomery County Jail, where Littlejohn is still in custody.



