2 arrested, dogs taken from Gwinnett home where police have been called out to 65 times

A search at a home where a double shooting took place this week in Gwinnett County led to two arrests and dozens of citations.

Gwinnett County police issued a warrant at 1376 Tullifenney Court in Grayson on Wednesday. Days earlier, police responded to an argument between two groups at the home that ended up with two people shot.

Police arrested Kiante Nelson, 19, and Lashanae Wright, 21 Wednesday on charges of maintaining a disorderly house.

Animal control officers took four dogs from the home as well.

Police said they had been called out to the house at least 65 times this year for noise issues, domestic disputes, shootings and speeding in the neighborhood.

They issued 70 citations on Wednesday with many of them regarding animal neglect.

Police said the animals were living in appalling conditions with blood, feces, urine, and drug related objects.

Police are still investigating the double shooting from Sunday. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com for a cash reward.

