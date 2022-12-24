2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m.

The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers saw the suspect car and pursued it, which is when the car crashed into another vehicle at 112th Street and Pacific Avenue. No one was injured in the crash.

The two men were arrested at the scene, police said.