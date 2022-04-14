2 arrested after driving stolen trucks near Sea-Tac Airport
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office assisted police in arresting two people driving stolen trucks near Sea-Tac Airport Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced.
Around 3:45 p.m., detectives identified a stolen truck. While chasing after that truck, they identified another stolen truck.
After getting both trucks stopped, police arrested each of the drivers.
It is unknown if or how the stolen trucks are related. Both have been impounded for investigation.
