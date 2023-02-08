2 arrested on drug charges

Feb. 7—Two Odessa men were arrested on felony drug charges Monday after an officer said he pulled them over following a suspected drug transaction and he found them with fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana and methamphetamine.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer and an intern were watching a home on Snyder Street Monday that is "extremely well known" for being a drug house when they saw what appeared to be a drug transaction between people in a Chevrolet Malibu and a man standing in the roadway.

The officer caught up with the Chevy and pulled it over in the 1000 block of Barrett Avenue after noticing several traffic offenses, the report stated.

The officer wrote in his report that he handcuffed the driver of the car, Tyrian Kshon Dominique Johnson, and sat him on the curb, but didn't search him because he was afraid the passenger, Kristopher Eugene Fox, was going to run away.

While he was detaining Johnson, the officer said Fox threw a clear plastic baggy containing 18 rocks of crack cocaine worth $360 onto the ground.

The officer found a loaded semi-automatic handgun on Fox's person along with a digital scale, $96 and 3.9 grams of marijuana, according to the report.

The officer then saw Johnson throw down a plastic baggy, stomp on it and try to kick it as he walked back to him on the curb, according to the report. Johnson ended up sitting on the baggy and when the officer retrieved it he discovered 13 "M30" pills, which are oxycodone pills that have been laced with fentanyl. Together the officer estimated they were worth $260.

When searching the car, the officer found 2-4 ounces of marijuana, the report stated.

Each man was arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Johnson was also cited for failing to display a driver's license and failing to signal from a parked position and Fox was arrested on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Johnson remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday afternoon on surety bonds totaling $68,000. Fox also remained in jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $52,000.