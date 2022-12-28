2 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Dec. 28—Police arrested Abel Ricardo Mendoza, 35, for aggravated first-degree drug possession, first-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and third-degree drug possession and Alicia Marie Neely, 39, for third-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.

1 arrested for violation

Police arrested Ler Wah Guide, 39, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation after a traffic stop at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Commercial Street in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Lori Beth Castro, 31, on a local felony warrant after a traffic stop at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Pearl Street and Washington Avenue.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud from an online scam at 220 E. College St.

Minivan reported stolen

Police received a report at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday of a green minivan that was stolen at 616 James Ave.