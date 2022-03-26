2 arrested for drugs, gun violations in traffic stop

Mar. 26—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested two Allegany County men after a traffic stop Thursday in which police reportedly found a handgun and drugs.

Dalton Scott Smith, 25, of Frostburg, Md., and Justin Matthew Thrasher, 24, of Cumberland, were being held without bail as of Friday on 13 charges apiece, online court records said.

Their charges include possessing controlled dangerous substances, possessing controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, possessing a large amount of controlled dangerous substances and using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime. Neither had an attorney listed in online court records Friday afternoon.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle in the area of Interstate 70 and Md. 85 at about 9:30 p.m. for a "registration plate light not being properly illuminated," FCSO said in a news release. The deputies who approached the vehicle immediately saw what they believed to be drugs in plain view, the release states. The deputies allegedly found a .22 caliber Ruger handgun with eight rounds, approximately 264 grams of heroin and/or fentanyl in 675 capsules, eight vials of crack, a digital scale and a small amount of cash.

Smith and Thrasher were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Smith has a preliminary hearing set for April 21, and Thrasher's is scheduled for April 26.