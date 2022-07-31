2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation
Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood.
After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
Police said they recovered 17 grams of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine, 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 600 fentanyl pills, $11,000 and a gun.
The men were booked into the King County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.