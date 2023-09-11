2 arrested after drugs seized from Logan County home

Two people were arrested Sunday after a drug bust in Logan County.

The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force and Bellefontaine police executed an arrest warrant for aggravated drug trafficking on 51-year-old Mark E. Bible at his home in the 800 block of Sugarbush Court in Bellefontaine, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

During the arrest, a “large amount” of methamphetamine was found in the pockets of Bible’s shorts.

A search warrant was executed on Bible’s home and additional evidence was seized from his bedroom, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search warrant it was discovered that Aaron Bensman, who was recently arrested by the task force for trafficking in large amounts of methamphetamine was living in the home.

Bensman was arrested for a probation violation.