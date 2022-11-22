2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Nov. 21—Police arrested John Clayton Fornberg, 52, for driving while intoxicated and test refusal at 11:13 a.m. Friday near Garfield Avenue and East Front Street.

Police cited Robbie Jo Goodman, 48, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, no Minnesota driver's license and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 3:29 a.m. Sunday near S.E. Broadway and Margaretha Avenue.

1 arrested for driving after revocation, controlled substance possession

Police arrested Tanya Marie Gomez, 40, for driving after revocation and fifth-degree controlled substance possession after a traffic stop at 12:59 a.m. Saturday near West College Street and Euclid Avenue.

Checkbook stolen

A checkbook was reported stolen at 4:17 p.m. Sunday at 702 Garfield Ave.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28, on warrants at 5:12 p.m. Sunday at 606 Oak Lane.

License plate stolen

Deputies received a report at 10:44 a.m. Saturday of a license plate that had been stolen off a vehicle Nov. 13 at 18119 750th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Burglary reported

Deputies received a report of a burglary at 12:35 p.m. Saturday at 217 W. Front St. in Hayward.