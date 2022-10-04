2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Oct. 4—Police arrested Thomas Allen Fynbo, 22, for driving while intoxicated and exhibition driving at 8:58 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Broadway in Albert Lea.

Police arrested Troy Anthony Willaby, 32, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 12:45 a.m. Friday at 1002 S. Broadway in Albert Lea.

Windows reported damaged

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Subscribe

Damage was reported to a window at 1:29 a.m. Sunday at 200 Albert St. in Myrtle.

A window was reported damaged at 8:16 p.m. Saturday at 202 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove. The window reportedly had a marble shot at it.

1 held on meth, mushrooms possession

Deputies held Steven Anthony Moreno on fifth-degree meth possession and fifth-degree mushrooms after a traffic stop at 3:39 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Mill Street and South Pearl Street.

1 arrested for assault

Deputies arrested Samantha Renee Peterson, 33, for misdemeanor assault at 4:09 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an argument that had allegedly turned physical at 31721 Mower-Freeborn Road.

Bad checks reported

Deputies received a report at 12:02 p.m. Friday of bad checks totaling over $26,000 at 200 Main St. in Manchester.

Stolen vehicle reported, recovered

Deputies received a report at 12:37 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that had been stolen the Sunday prior at 337 High St. in Emmons. It had since been recovered in Austin.

1 cited for DWI, other violations

Deputies cited James Chieto Rivera, 34, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, open container and .08 or more within two hours after receiving a report of a vehicle that was all over the road at 4:16 a.m. Saturday near Minnesota Highway 13 and 240th Street in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on order for protection violation

Deputies cited Andrew Robert McClanahan, 21, for misdemeanor order for protection violation at 11:03 p.m. Friday at 375 Oak St. in Emmons.

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report at 10:54 a.m. Friday of an attempted break-in Sept. 28 at 333 E. Third St. There was damage to the front door and storm door.

Story continues

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 36, on a local warrant at 11:42 a.m. Friday at 726 Marshall St.

Bikes reported stolen

Police received a report at 12:19 a.m. Friday of two bikes that were stolen from the backyard at 308 Vine Ave.

Fraud reported

Police received a report at 3:13 p.m. Friday of fraud at the self checkout at Walmart at 1550 Blake Ave. on Sept. 27.

Computer reported hacked

Police received a report at 5:09 a.m. Saturday of a computer that was hacked the night prior at 219 Ridge Road.

Vehicle reported stolen

A silver Mustang was reported stolen at 11:20 a.m. Saturday at 1616 W. Front St. The theft had reportedly occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was reportedly found in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County.

Car break-in reported

A window was reported broken and several items taken out of a car at 1:21 p.m. Saturday at 1601 W. Front St.

Motorcycle reported stolen

A motorcycle was reported stolen at 8:36 a.m. Sunday at 229 Willamor Road. The theft occurred sometime between 10 p.m. the night prior and 4 a.m. Sunday.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Rodney Lee Anderson, 58, for felony domestic assault at 2:31 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Garfield.

1 taken in on A&D hold

Police held Brian Keith Baldwin, 44, on an arrest and detain hold at 6:14 p.m. Sunday at 721 Minnesota Ave.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Jason Lyle Longest, 46, for disorderly conduct, theft and obstructing the legal process at 8:18 p.m. Sunday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

1 cited for criminal damage

Police cited Trenton Allen Lester, 21, for misdemeanor criminal damage after receiving a report at 11:15 p.m. Sunday of two males who had slashed the tires on a vehicle at 148 S. Broadway.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 1:37 a.m. Monday of an assault at 1201 Southview Lane.

Items stolen from storage unit

Items were reported stolen out of a storage unit at 1:36 p.m. Monday at 2409 Myers Road.

1 arrested on local warrant

Police arrested Justin Paul Lee, 34, on a local warrant at 7 p.m. Monday near S.E. Broadway and Margaretha Avenue.

1 cited for suspended license after crash

Police cited Josephine Bethany Marie Moreno, 23, for a suspended driver's license after a traffic crash with an injury at 8:08 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.

Fraudulent charges reported

Deputies received a report at 6:11 a.m. Monday of a bank card that was stolen the day prior at 106 First Ave. in Myrtle. Fraudulent charges were reported.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out at 8:25 a.m. Monday at 200 Albert St. in Myrtle. The damage occurred Saturday.

Tires reported slashed

Three tires were reported slashed on a flatbed trailer at 11:53 a.m. Monday at 106 W. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Combine fire reported

A combine fire was reported at 2:38 p.m. Monday at 80226 150th St. in Glenville.