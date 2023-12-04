2 arrested to end standoff with Sacramento police after tow truck driver fired upon

Two shooting suspects who barricaded themselves in a North Sacramento neighborhood Monday surrendered after more than six hours of police negotiations.

Sacramento police officers had gone to the 3400 block of Astoria Street in East Del Paso Heights just before 3:30 a.m. A man driving a tow truck went to the residential area to repossess a vehicle when two people sitting in a vehicle shot at him, according to radio dispatches.

The tow-truck driver wasn’t injured in the shooting, said Sacramento police spokesman Officer Cody Tapley.

Officers closed Astoria Street between Dayton Street and South Avenue as SWAT and crisis negotiators went to the scene in the 7 a.m. hour.

Four people eventually left the house, police said in announcing an end to the ordeal just before 10 a.m. Two of the men, identified as 58- and 60-year-old residents of Sacramento were arrested and face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.