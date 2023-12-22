2 arrested exchanged gunshots with man whose car they tried to break into: Arlington police

Two teenage male suspects were arrested early Wednesday after a caller reported three people were trying to break into his vehicle and shot at him, according to the Arlington Police Department. No injuries were reported.

At around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 6100 block of Vancil Drive to investigate reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to a tenant of the home, who told them he caught three people trying to break into his car. He told police that when he went to confront the suspects, at least one of them pulled out a gun and began firing.

The tenant was also armed and returned fire, according to police.

The tenant was not hit in the exchange of gunfire and none of the suspects were hit, police say. The suspects fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area and found two of the suspects hiding in a nearby shed, police said. They were taken into custody without incident and officers recovered a handgun.

Keaundre Lemon, 19, was booked into the Arlington City Jail on a charge of criminal trespass and on an outstanding warrant. Ahmad Bland, 18, was also booked into the jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass charges.

Officers were unable to locate the third suspect, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.