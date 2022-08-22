2 arrested after Fairfield Twp. home search nets several firearms, drugs

Aug. 22—FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio — The 41-year-old man charged with multiple felonies this weekend after a SWAT team searched his residence could either face elevated or additional charges.

Jason F. Yancey, of Lester Court in Fairfield Twp., was arrested Friday evening and booked early Saturday into the Bulter County Jail on four counts of having weapons while under disabilities, all third-degree felonies, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said Yancey was arraigned in Area II Court this morning and is scheduled to be back in Area II Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. The officer said it's expected Yancey's case will be bound over to a Butler County grand jury.

Yancey had been previously charged and/or convicted of other unrelated misdemeanor and felony crimes, according to court records.

McCroskey said either enhanced or additional charges against Yancey could be presented to the grand jury, and a second person is anticipated to have a direct indictment when the case is eventually presented.

He called the search, seizure of illegal items, and arrests "significant."

"We found what we sought," he said, not detailing what was specifically recovered. "They're violent felons and drug-addicted felons who are possessing firearms."

Officers respond to the home "quite a bit," McCroskey said, calling it "a known drug house."

"Obviously, for officers' and the neighborhood safety reasons ― we get lots of complaints ― we wanted to get those guns off the street immediately," he said.

Some of the firearms recovered were tampered with and illegally modified.

Also arrested and booked was Diamond Cox, a 22-year-old at 7668 Granby Way, West Chester Twp., on an outstanding warrant out of Butler County Common Pleas Court.

She initially was arrested in Hamilton and was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs onto the ground of a detention facility or institution. She's scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Judge Greg Howard's courtroom. According to her April indictment, Cox was charged with three felonies. The court record indicated she possessed methamphetamine and a fentanyl-related compound while on the grounds of a department of developmental disabilities facility.

McCroskey said Cox provided police officers with a false name and date of birth more than once during the Aug. 19 search.