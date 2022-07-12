2 arrested in fatal Douglasville shooting, 3 more wanted, police say

Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man last week in the Douglasville shopping center.

But there are still three other people wanted in connection to the shooting.

Douglasville police said Janaya Campbell, 29, is in custody in the Calhoun County Jail, and Ismael Gomez, 26, is in custody in the Dougherty County Jail for involvement in Angel Felix’s death.

Felix, 21, was shot Wednesday night during an alleged drug deal in the parking lot near the McDonald’s, according to Douglasville police.

Douglasville Police Detective Sean Williams said Felix went with three other suspects to Douglasville.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Abel Santiago, Ovicel Santiago and Victor Maldonado, for their involvement in Felix’s death.

A fourth individual, Kevin Martinez, was also allegedly in the vehicle, Williams said, and police are still trying to locate him.

“In this criminal act, our investigators and crime scene technicians did an excellent job doing what they were trained to do – working for you, the citizens of Douglasville, to be sure these people are found and brought to justice,” Sparks said.

He thanked the citizens of Douglasville and Douglas County for their support and assistance in the case and encouraged them to stay involved.

Anyone with information pertaining to the suspects is asked to contact Detective Williams at 678-293-1747.

