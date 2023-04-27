2 arrested in fatal March shooting of dirt-bike rider in northeast Bartow

Sheriff Grady Judd talks about arrests that were made in the March 26 shooting death of a dirt-bike rider in Bartow.

Two people who were wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a dirt-bike rider in northeastern Bartow in March were arrested earlier this month in Delaware, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

In a Tuesday news release and news conference, the Sheriff's Office said Wesley Vazquez Andino, 28, and Adriana Oyola Del Valle were found by Delaware State Police and arrested on Polk County warrants. They were brought back to Polk County on Monday and have been indicted by a grand jury. Vazquez Andino has been charged with first-degree murder, and Oyola Del Valle with accessory to a capital felony.

Proposed hemp bill Polk hemp users and businesses worry about impact from proposed Florida hemp bill

What's in its future RP Funding Center loses the Magic, Tropics and now its director

Inspections 3 Polk restaurants closed temporarily by inspectors for insect activity

The shooting took place March 26 in the Gordon Heights neighborhood just south of the Bartow airport. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a motorcycle accident and found Benjamin Mason III, 34, of Bartow at the scene with significant injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. But staff at the hospital discovered a bullet wound. An autopsy later revealed a bullet had entered his lower back and passed through his kidney, diaphragm and lung.

Judd said Mason was riding a dirt bike owned by family members when the shooting took place.

Mason "was the ultimate victim in the wrong place at the wrong time and ran into some exceptionally evil people," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at Tuesday's news conference.

According to Judd, Oyola Del Valle told a PCSO detective that she tried to purchase a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace and paid a $100 deposit to the sellers. But before she could complete the sale, Judd said she called the sellers back and said she no longer wanted to buy it and demanded her money back. He said the sellers, who were 15 and 19 years old, declined to return her deposit.

Story continues

"She kept calling them several times during the day, so they blocked her," Judd said.

He said Oyola Del Valle and Vazquez Andino went to the neighborhood and saw Mason riding the dirt bike and mistakenly thought he was one of the sellers.

Judd said they stopped him and told him they didn't want the bike and they wanted their $100, but Mason didn't know what they were talking about, so he rode off.

When he did, Judd said Vazquez Andino jumped out of the car and fired one shot, then fled. Oyola Del Valle also said that her three children were in the Jeep at the time of the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses described a blue Jeep and a short Hispanic male at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. That information led detectives to the suspects’ shared residence on Chestnut Woods Drive in Lakeland, but the couple had left.

The Sheriff's Office said the couple were tracked to a residence belonging to a relative of Oyola Del Valle in Wilmington, Delaware.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Suspects in shooting of Bartow dirt-bike rider arrested in Delaware