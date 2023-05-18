2 arrested in fatal shooting of Kansas City, Kansas, 6-year-old; third suspect sought

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in the May 3 shooting death of a 6-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Lakevis Sloan, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile have been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Sir’Antonio Brown, who was fatally shot while playing in front of his home.

Sloan and the juvenile, who has not been named publicly, were arrested Tuesday evening with the help of the FBI after they were spotted leaving a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to a news release Thursday from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. Sioux Falls is more than 360 miles north of Kansas City.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has also charged Sloan with aggravated assault and aggravated endangerment of a child, according to charging documents.

Sloan will be held on a $500,000 bond, said Johnathan Carter, a spokesman for the office.

Both suspects await extradition back to Kansas City, Kansas, where they are residents.

Shyneisha Hill, the godmother of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown, wipes a tear from her face during a vigil on May 10 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The two are the latest to be charged in connection with the shooting. An 18-year-old, Cassandra Sledge, was accused of lying to law enforcement about the suspects involved. The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged her with obstructing prosecution on May 10.

In a written statement, Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Mark Bundy said investigators are searching for an unidentified third suspect.

“We want Sir’Antonio’s family and our community to know that we are not slowing down the pace of this investigation,” he said.

“Somebody out there knows who this third suspect is, and where he is. Now is the time to make the call.”

The investigation by the police department’s Major Case Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.