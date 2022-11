Nov. 7—ELKHART — Two Elkhart men were arrested on federal drug charges after investigators and officers from seven police agencies conducted an investigation that resulted in the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl, police said Monday.

Jerry L. Edwards, 63, and Guadalupe Reyes Jr., 46, were arrested Wednesday in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street, a release from the St. Joseph County Police Department said.