2 arrested after fight, stabbing, police chase in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after a fight, a police chase and multiple stabbings Saturday which police believe started due to a relationship triangle.

Around noon, officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were sent to the Baymont by Wyndham hotel on Beckley Road after receiving reports about a fight in the lobby involving 15 people. While on the way, officers were told that there had been a stabbing during the fight.

When officers arrived, the fight started to break up. Officers tried to speak to the people getting into a vehicle who were believed to be involved in the fight. The police department said that the driver ignored directions from officers to exit the vehicle and instead backed into a patrol car before driving through a yard and taking off.

The officer inside the patrol car was not hurt.

Other officers coming to the scene tried to stop the vehicle. The police department said that the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase that reached 100 mph. Officers ended the chase when it went into Leroy Township due to safety concerns.

The officers who were at the hotel learned that a 28-year-old woman had assaulted several people with broken glass from the hotel lobby. She was already gone when officers arrived, the police department said.

One person was treated for cuts and stab wounds.

A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The police department said that evidence led officers to discover that the woman had started the fight. She was arrested Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the 28-year-old woman was involved in another stabbing on Grove Street near McAmly Street S. A second 22-year-old woman was stabbed with a knife.

The police department said that the woman was gone by the time officers arrived.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the 28-year-old called the Calhoun County Dispatch and asked to speak with an officer. She said she was an initial victim in the fight at the hotel and wanted to share her story. The police department said that officers made contact with her and took her into custody without incident.

Officers believe that most of the people involved knew each other and that the fight started due to a relationship triangle.

The incident remains under investigation.

