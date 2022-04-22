Officials: 2 arrested in Flagstaff after entering Tunnel Fire evacuation zone

Amaris Encinas, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

Two men were arrested Thursday night in Flagstaff after authorities say they entered the Tunnel Fire evacuation zone in the Timberline Community.

The Tunnel Fire, burning across U.S. 89, has burned over 21,000 acres since Sunday afternoon and has reached 3% containment.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, one man attempted to drive into the closed evacuation area in an off-road vehicle while under the influence, while the other ran a roadblock into the closure area.

When the second man fled the scene on foot, he almost struck a deputy and a public works employee, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tunnel Fire live updates: The latest on the 21,000-acre fire near Flagstaff

The man in the off-road vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and the other man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, violating the fire ban, endangerment and felony flight, the Sheriff's Office said.

Evacuations are in place for various communities in the wake of the Tunnel Fire, burning 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff.

Multiple spot fires have been reported since the Tunnel Fire began, but a spot fire that occurred Friday morning west of Highway 89 in the "GO" evacuation area has presented an increased danger for residents in the area, according to Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities worked overnight to re-contact residents in evacuated areas who initially refused to evacuate Tuesday, police said.

As fire suppression efforts continue, deputies are asking residents to be patient since the fire is still in an unpredictable and uncontrolled state.

Deputy escorts will continue to assist evacuees as needed depending on resources and safety, the Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff advised those impacted to carry identification and documentation as proof of residence in order to access the area. Residents can go to the East Valley Baptist Church located south of the road closure at 10655 N. Highway 89.

On the wildfire watch: An Arizona fire lookout's life at 40 feet up, diligently scanning for smokes

The Sheriff's Office thanked residents for "their patience during this trying time. ... We are doing as much as possible to get everyone back into their homes as soon as it is safe to return."

An interactive fire map with evacuation information for Coconino County is available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2894/Tunnel-Fire.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 arrested for entering Tunnel Fire evacuation zone, officials say

