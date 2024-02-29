2 arrested after fleeing from police, shooting at officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A standoff in Antioch ended with the arrests of two suspects who reportedly fled from police and shot at officers in the process.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the Greenbrier Police Department asked Metro officers to find a woman wanted out of Robertson County on felony reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest warrants.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officers said they found the woman’s car in South Nashville and tried to box the car in, but it fled and hit two police vehicles in the process.

Police then deployed a spike strip and spiked the car’s tires, but as the car continued to flee from officers, the passenger inside began shooting at the police cars behind it, according to investigators.

Authorities said the car eventually became disabled on Rural Hill Court in Antioch with the suspects inside. After negotiating for nearly one hour and 15 minutes, police said the suspects climbed out of the car and surrendered at around 11:15 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.