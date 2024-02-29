2 arrested after fleeing from police, shooting at officers
Investors are on edge for the PCE reading, seen as key to assessing how quickly the Fed will start cutting rates.
The Fed's preferred inflation reading due out Thursday will help determine whether the central bank's progress down to a 2% goal has stalled.
Paramount like other media companies has struggled amid a tough ad environment. Big tech companies have seen their businesses rebound while smaller players have not.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
Investors are playing it safe ahead of the crucial inflation reading that will guide hopes for interest rate cuts.
Fiat CEO Olivier Francois previews an all-new Panda to debut in July, and a Panda-based range of global cars in four additional body styles.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
Samsung’s upcoming microSD card will offer a dramatic speed boost. The company’s 256GB SD Express microSD — the first of its kind — can read data at up to 800 MB/s, significantly faster than the microSDs you can buy today.
A new study shows that California dominates when it comes to EV chargers and having the most metro areas that are EV friendly. But when looking at states as a whole, California got edged out by another.
Developers are adopting AI-powered code generators -- services like GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer, along with open access models such as Meta's Code Llama -- at an astonishing rate. Perceiving the demand for alternatives, AI startup Hugging Face several years ago teamed up with ServiceNow, the workflow automation platform, to create StarCoder, an open source code generator with a less restrictive license than some of the others out there.
The nonstick, non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over 15,000 five-star fans.
The biggest news stories this morning: Which iPhone should you buy? Amazon accused of using AI to ‘replicate the voices’ of actors in Road House remake, Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Switch returns the series to Lumiose City.
For a phone seemingly pitched as its cheapest device yet, Nothing's Phone 2(a) looks good. Cool, even. It has a scaled-down version of Nothing's light-up Glyphs on the rear. The phone will also mark the return of a centralized camera unit.
Strus made FIVE 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
Damon Arnette has now been arrested several times since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The family of a missing American couple whose yacht was hijacked by three escaped prisoners in Grenada is still holding out hope that they’ll be found alive even as police say they are probably dead.
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.