2 arrested in Florida in connection to death of missing Darke County man found in shallow grave

Aug. 25—Two people wanted in connection to the death of a missing man found in a shallow grave in Darke County were taken into custody Wednesday evening near Ocala, Florida.

Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37, also of Greenville, were arrested at a truck stop around 10:15 p.m., according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. A warrant had been issued for Baker on a tampering with evidence charge and a warrant was issued for Fletcher on having weapons while under disability.

Whittaker identified the pair as persons of interest in the death of Corey Fleming. Fleming had been missing since Aug. 7 and his body was discovered in a shallow grave at a commercial poultry farm Saturday following an investigation by deputies and the Greenville Police Department.

The sheriff asked for the U.S. Marshals Service for helping capturing Baker and Fletcher. The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team accepted the case and worked with the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force and Marshals Task Force to find and arrest Baker and Fletcher, according to a press release.

They are being held in a Marion County, Florida jail pending extradition to Ohio.