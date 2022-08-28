2 arrested following chase, crash stemming from string of burglaries at Legends in KCK

Two people are in custody Sunday after Kansas City, Kansas, police gave chase to burglary suspects following a string of car break-ins at Legends Outlets, authorities said.

Early Sunday afternoon, at about 1:30 p.m., police received multiple calls about two people reported to have broken into between 15 and 20 vehicles near Legends Outlets, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Using the descriptions from the 911 callers, police identified a vehicle and two suspects who they believed to be involved in the burglaries. They located the suspects just before 2 p.m. in the area of North 98th Street and Parallel Parkway, according to the release.

Officers tried to pull over the driver, who instead fled from them, authorities said. Police gave chase, following the vehicle until the suspects hit an uninvolved vehicle in the 8400 block of Kansas Avenue, a residential area about 4.5 miles from where the chase began.

The vehicle the suspects were in flipped in the impact of the crash, police said. The two suspects were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Those traveling in the bystander vehicle that was struck during the chase were treated at the scene, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stopper’s anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).