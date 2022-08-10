2 arrested following Heroin Interdiction Team detail in Mercer County

Two people were arrested following a Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) detail in Mercer County on Tuesday.

The detail focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The HIT Team made 19 traffic stops that resulted in 16 warnings and three citations being issued. Two people, identified as Ryan Norris, 39, and Brittany Creech, 32, were arrested as a result of the detail, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Norris was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, after he was stopped for a traffic violation near SR 703 and Harbor Point Dr. He was also found to be driving under multiple suspensions.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Hex, was called to the location and conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics, the sheriff’s office said. A baggie with suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale, and a glass meth pipe were found in the vehicle.

An additional container of suspected meth was located on Norris, the sheriff’s office said. Approximate gross weight of 156 grams of suspected methamphetamines were recovered.

Norris was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office says Creech was located in the City of Celina and arrested for an outstanding warrant for Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Creech was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond. Additional suspected drugs and paraphernalia were found concealed on Creech once brought to jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both cases are being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review and filing of formal charges.

The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department. The Grand Lake Task Force also assisted with this detail.



























