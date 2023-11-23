2 arrested following month-long undercover investigation in Iredell County

Two men are facing years behind bars and drug charges after being arrested on multiple narcotics warrants following a month-long undercover investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office’s narcotics division partnered with agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI) and other county officials to execute a search warrant on Tuesday at a home on Yadkin Street in west Statesville. At the home, deputies arrested both Donte Carroll and Aaron Markel Carroll on multiple drug warrants.

Officials say the undercover operation began at the beginning of October when narcotics investigators and NCSBI agents began buying crystal meth from Donte and Aaron Carroll. Over the course of the investigation, a total of 2.1 pounds of crystal meth was bought from the two suspects five different times.

At the home, investigators found 1.6 pounds of crystal meth, 16.2 grams of fentanyl—according to officials, that’s enough to kill more than 4,000 people—16.8 grams of ecstasy, 300.4 grams of marijuana, and more than $85,000. A vehicle used by Aaron Markel Carrol for drug deliveries was also taken into custody.

Investigators say the drugs’ street value was more than $85,000.

The sheriff’s office charged Aaron Markel Carroll with two counts of felony trafficking by possession, felony tracking by sale, trafficking by transportation, felony trafficking by delivery, two counts of felony trafficking or possession within 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts of felony conspiracy. He is currently in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $3.2 million bond.

Deputies charged Donte Carroll with five counts of felony trafficking by possession, four counts of felony trafficking by sale, four counts of felony trafficking by transportation, four counts of felony trafficking by delivery, five counts of felony trafficking or possession within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of felony conspiracy, and felony fentanyl trafficking. He is currently in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $7.5 million bond.

