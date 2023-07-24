2 arrested following narcotics investigation in Union County, deputies say

Two men are facing multiple drug charges following another narcotics investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, members of the sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Eradication Team (N.E.T.) arrested William James Meaders, 55, from Marshville, and Mark Anthony Goins, 49, of Aberdeen, with the help of the United States Probation Office.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at Meaders’ home on Forest Hills Road in Marshville, where they found large amounts of various narcotics, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and illegally pressed pills containing fentanyl.

ALSO READ: Joint drug operation ends in arrest of two Lincoln County traffickers, sheriff says

During the search, detectives took almost 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 39 grams of crack cocaine, 35 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of illegally pressed pills, and more than $20,000 from the home.

Law enforcement charged Meaders with cocaine trafficking by possession, methamphetamine trafficking, opium, and heroin trafficking, and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance. He is currently being held under a $1 million bond.

Goins was charged with cocaine trafficking by possession, cocaine trafficking by distribution, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He is also being held under a $1 million bond.

(WATCH BELOW: 9 arrested after months-long drug investigation in Iredell County, sheriff’s office says)



