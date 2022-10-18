2 arrested following reported carjacking incident

Oct. 18—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Police Department responded to a report of an armed carjacking at 7:48 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

Scott Edinger, chief of police, said the incident was reported to have occurred in the 400 block of 2nd Street Southwest. The victim reported that two males carjacked him at gunpoint. A very short time later, a Stutsman County Sheriff's Office deputy located the stolen car near the location of the theft. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled down an alley. The deputy gave chase. After a short pursuit, the car either stopped or was disabled, Edinger said. No gun was found during the search of the car or the surrounding area.

The driver, Christopher Grabinger 38, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fleeing to elude and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The passenger, Stephen John Pierce 32, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.