2 arrested following reported machete attack during fight in Waltham

Two men were arrested following a reported machete attack during a fight in Waltham.

According to Waltham Police, officers responded to the area of 34 Hammond Street, for the report of a fight involving a machete on July 14 around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim that had a deep head laceration from being attacked with a machete.

Officers also located two other males that had sustained injuries in the fight. All three males were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two males were placed under arrest at the scene. There is no threat to public safety as a result of this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

