2 arrested following weeks-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County

Two people have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a narcotic enforcement operation in the Village of West Liberty, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

>> ‘It was spooky;’ Electrical substation fire lights up sky near Cincinnati

The task force conducted a traffic stop and arrested Emanuel Abdul Jones, 27, of Springfield, on a task force warrant for trafficking in cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle Stephan Jamar Straughter, 32, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with trafficking in crack cocaine.

Detectives recovered $2,800 in cash and a “large amount “of suspected crack cocaine.







