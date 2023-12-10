2 arrested in Fond du Lac after bailing from moving vehicle along I-41 following 14-mile pursuit

FOND DU LAC — Two suspects were arrested Friday evening after bailing from their moving vehicle along Interstate 41 following an approximately 14-mile pursuit with law enforcement.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the incident started around 5 p.m. when a Fond du Lac police officer stopped a vehicle on Fourth Street near Main Street after running the registration and discovering the registered owner had a body-only statewide warrant. During the stop, the driver fled and police made a short pursuit before terminating it.

A few minutes later, around 5:08 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy located the suspect vehicle driving recklessly and traveling at a high speed on Martin Avenue, near 11th Street. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle kept going and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect continued south on Martin Avenue, turning onto Highway 151 southbound and ultimately merging onto Interstate 41 northbound.

The suspect, according to the release, continued traveling recklessly and at a high speed as he approached Johnson Street. A Fond du Lac officer tried to deploy a tire deflation device, but was not successful.

The pursuit then continued onto I-41, until traffic became too heavy and the pursuit was ended.

Moments later, the vehicle began to slow, pulling to the shoulder. The two suspects bailed from the vehicle while it was still rolling and the vehicle proceeded to run into a marsh area along the interstate.

Fond du Lac County deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers then set up a perimeter and began to track the suspects using police dogs, who were able to assist in locating the suspects and taking them into custody without incident.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man and his passenger a 19-year-old Fond du Lac woman. The driver was out on bail through Fond du Lac County with bond conditions of no contact with the passenger, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was booked into Fond du Lac County Jail on suspicion of two counts of felony operator flee/elude an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing an officer and threats to law enforcement. He was also held on the body-only warrant and issued several traffic tickets stemming from the pursuit.

The passenger was released with charges of resisting/obstructing an officer, which were referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

Both suspects were evaluated for possible injuries and the passenger was found to have sustained minor injuries from exiting the moving vehicle. Two civilian vehicles were damaged from a tire deflation device. No law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

The names of the suspects were not immediately released.

