2 arrested in Fort Bragg paratrooper's killing

Two teens were charged in the death of a Fort Bragg paratrooper.

According to a Fayetteville Police Department news release, Timothy Renae Nava, 18, and Nizer Marquise Bennett, 19, are both also charged with felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and shooting into an occupied dwelling in the death of Sgt. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22. Bobo was killed on the night of Sept. 13 outside of his Enclave Drive apartment at The Enclave at Pamalee Square, police said.

Bobo's vehicle, which was taken from the scene, was found in Durham, where Nava and Bennett were later arrested, according to Sgt. Alpha Caldwell. Nava was arrested by Durham police Monday, while Bennett was arrested Wednesday by Durham police and U.S. Marshals, Caldwell said.

Nava and Bennett were being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

