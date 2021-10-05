2 arrested after Frederick shooting leaves man injured

Oct. 5—Two Virginia men are in custody after the Frederick Police Department encountered a man with a gunshot wound Monday night.

FPD responded to the 2100 block of Old Farm Drive for a firearm discharge at about 8:45 p.m., according to a police news release. A man was taken to an area trauma center for a gunshot wound and is in critical condition, the release reads.

Police said the victim was at the initial scene with "several associates" where the shooting was reported, according to the release. Two men allegedly associated with the victim and crime were found and arrested. Police reportedly found evidence of gunfire at the scene and spoke with witnesses.

Shane Lee Williams, 21, of Melfa, faces nine charges including various handgun violations, online court records indicate. Richard B. Arvidson, 20, of Belle Haven, was charged with illegal possession of ammunition, possessing an assault weapon and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle. Both were being held without bail as of Tuesday evening.

Police believe this was an incident between known associates, and in their release, said no further information would be released at the time as detectives work to identify other people involved.

FPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Kyrie Yackovich at 240-549-4450 or KYackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting FPD's crime tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller