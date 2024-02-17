2 arrested after getting out of stolen truck with massive amount of drugs in Covington

Two people are facing multiple charges after a stolen vehicle led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs.

On Thursday, police responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle on Golf View Circle in the Covington Place neighborhood.

Officers came in contact with Cortez Dudley, who they said had gotten out of the truck. After investigating the stolen truck, officers arrested Dudley for theft by receiving.

During the investigation, Covington officials noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the truck and the home. As police conducted a search warrant, they found a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, a gun and other drug-related items.

Dudley and Teneisha Ammons were arrested and charged with several drug offenses, weapons charges and theft by receiving.

