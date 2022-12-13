2 arrested after girl dies from fentanyl overdose near Bessemer City

Two people have been arrested and charged with felonies after a girl died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in September near Bessemer City, police said Tuesday.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers found the girl on Sept. 26 near Kiser Road. The girl’s age and name weren’t given, but police said she was a juvenile.

Investigators started looking into the case and found that two people had supplied fentanyl pills “that resulted in the victim’s death,” according to GCPD.

The two suspects were identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Gage Ivey of Spindale and 24-year-old Deontae Jaquise Miller of Rutherfordton. Police say they’re both facing charges of death by distribution, felony conspiracy, and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances.

GCPD says Ivey and Miller were arrested on Monday and they’re being held on $500,000 bonds each.

