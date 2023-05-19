2 arrested in Grover Beach after driving stolen car from Tulare County, police say

The Grover Beach Police Department posted a friendly warning on social media after arresting two people.

Officers arrested two people on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle Friday morning near Grand Liquors in the 800 block of West Grand Avenue, the agency wrote in a Twitter post.

Both people were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, Grover Beach police said.

“It’s the weekend, and we love welcoming visitors to Grover Beach!” police said in the post. “With that said, we suggest you take care of your felony warrants and refrain from driving a stolen car from Tulare County. If you do, there’s a good chance our officers will find and arrest you like they did this morning.”

The agency also shared photos of the arrests via social media.

Police did not identify the people who were arrested.

