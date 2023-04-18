2 arrested on gun, forgery charges after trying to pass bad check in Atascadero, police say

Two Paso Robles men were arrested on forgery and gun charges after one allegedly attempted to pass a bad check in Atascadero on Monday, police said.

Atascadero Police officers responded to Mechanics Bank on El Camino Real at approximately 3:08 p.m. for a report of a suspect who had fled the bank on foot after attempting to pass a forged check, according to a news release.

A police officer who arrived at the scene saw a vehicle quickly leaving the area where the suspect had reportedly ran to, according to the release. That officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Curbaril and Coromar avenues.

When the vehicle stopped, two people fled on foot, according to the release, and one of them was armed with a handgun.

Officers established a perimeter and began searching for the two people.

According to the release, one was arrested while walking north on the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Curbaril Avenue. The other was arrested in a restroom at Smart and Final, police said.

A K9 unit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was also brought in to help locate any discarded firearms since one of the suspects had been seen to be armed, police said. The gun was ultimately found in the backyard of a home where a family with a 2-year-old lived, police said.

Isaac Ward Taberez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of charges related to the forgery incident and resisting arrest, according to the release. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail but no longer appeared to be in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office’s Who’s in Custody website.

Sebastian Reneealonzo Yciano, 23, was arrested on suspicion of charges related to possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics possession and resisting arrest, according to the release. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $102,000.