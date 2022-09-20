2 arrested; guns and drugs recovered from stolen state patrol vehicle

KIRO 7 News Staff
1 min read

Everett police said two people were arrested after officers stopped the pair in a stolen Washington State Patrol vehicle two weeks ago.

A man who was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle from an earlier incident in Lynnwood was arrested, authorities said.

The woman driver, who was armed with a stolen 9-millimeter handgun, was also arrested.

Police said the handgun had been used in an assault and robbery in Seattle in which the woman was connected.

She was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said the vehicle was a state patrol vehicle that was in the process of being decommissioned and was taken from a Centralia dealership.

During the stop, police said they saw drug paraphernalia and an empty gun holster in the vehicle.

After getting a warrant, police seized a Glock 34 with an extended magazine from the vehicle. They said it was used by the man in an assault and robbery in Seattle.

Police also recovered a Mossberg shotgun that was also used by the man in connection with a case out of Lynnwood, authorities said.

Officers also found nearly 54 grams of methamphetamine, 9.1 grams of heroin and 175 fentanyl pills in the patrol vehicle.

