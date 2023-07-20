2 arrested after high-speed chase exceeds 150 mph in Coweta County

Two people were arrested in Coweta County following a high-speed pursuit by a deputy that reached 150 mph.

On Sunday, July 16, a deputy with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office received a “be on the lookout” alert from dispatch for a black Chevrolet Camaro after a catalytic converter had been reported stolen from a Lowe’s truck nearby.

The deputy set up on the exit 51 ramp to Interstate 85 to look for the car.

The deputy saw the Camaro and pursued it with the patrol vehicle’s blue lights activated.

The suspect refused to stop for the deputy, driving at around 80 mph.

When the deputy turned on the patrol vehicle’s siren, the suspect sped up, reaching speeds exceeding 150 mph in a 70 mph zone.

According to the deputy, the Camaro was weaving in and out of traffic at speeds over 150 mph and also driving in the emergency lane to avoid other cars.

The Camaro exited I-85 at the Union City exit, ran a red light, then got back onto I-85.

The driver continued to drive recklessly at speeds over 150 mph, then exited onto eastbound Interstate 285, where the pursuit reached a speed of over 130 mph.

The driver exited at exit 50 and turned onto Riverdale Road, then onto Phoenix Boulevard where he stopped.

The deputy said he saw a Black man with black dreads wearing all black clothing get out and run into the woods and a white woman wearing a pink tank top and blue jean shorts get out and run through a parking lot.

Deputies ran after the man and were able to stop him, pull their firearms out and get him to surrender.

Another deputy located the woman laying down in the woods and placed her under arrest.

The man was identified as Eddie Mosley and the woman was identified as Ashley Day.

Deputies say Mosley’s driver’s license was suspended in 2013 for being a “super speeder”.

Mosley also had an outstanding warrant in Colorado for a parole violation.

Day had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear: one from Fulton County and another from Pasco County.

EMS responded when both Mosley and Day complained that they could not breathe.

Mosley was taken to the hospital where he was cleared and then taken to the Coweta County Jail.

Day was cleared at the scene and taken to the Coweta County Jail.

Mosley was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving in the emergency lane, failure to signal, and driving on a suspended license.

The Camaro was turned over to Newnan Police Department.

