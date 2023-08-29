2 arrested in high-speed Salt Lake DUI crash

Police tape hangs at a scene in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 15, 2021. Two 19-year-old men have been arrested in connection with a DUI crash in downtown Salt Lake City that left one person critically injured. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Police have arrested two men who they say were involved in a high-speed crash involving alcohol in downtown Salt Lake City that left one victim critically injured.

Liam Kavanagh, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of DUI, being a minor with alcohol and a traffic signal violation. Nicholas Kalberer, 19, was arrested for investigation of obstructing justice, failing to disclose his identity and possession of an alcohol by a minor.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, a Mini Cooper driven by Kavanagh was speeding on 600 South when it hit a KIA at the intersection of 700 East, according to police.

The KIA, whose driver was working as a ride-share operator at the time, had three occupants. A man who was a back seat passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Another man, also a passenger, was treated at a local hospital and released.

Kavanagh, who had a California driver's license, told police "he had several shots earlier and possibly caused another traffic accident prior to this incident," according to a police booking affidavit.

His passenger, Kalberer, initially claimed to police that he was a witness to the crash.

"(He) attempted to provide false information to police while being questioned about how the accident occurred by presenting himself as a witness to the accident as opposed to being the passenger in the vehicle attempting to interfere with a police investigation," his arrest report states.